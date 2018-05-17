Be Happy Yoga & Salt Cave ranks top 10 in Kentucky - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Be Happy Yoga & Salt Cave ranks top 10 in Kentucky

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew White, News Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Bowling Green, KY -

Namaste.

A Bowling Green yoga studio is being recognized in a big way.

Be Happy Yoga and Salt Cave was ranked the seventh best yoga studio in Kentucky according to BestThingsKy.com.

The studio also made it on to the SheKnows.com list of affordable spa getaway weekend spots.

We spoke with the studio's owner, Susan Polk, who is obviously very proud of the achievements.

She tells us the impact her yoga studio is having on the community is felt through rewarding stories.

One includes a lady who had cancer and couldn't walk, but through yoga, can now run and enjoy life the way she deserves.

Yoga can provide a great escape and many benefits mentally, physically and spiritually.

Be Happy Yoga and Salt Cave has 35 classes and 15 teachers.

They provide yoga for all ages and heights.

Babies all the way to the elderly can visit and enjoy yoga at an affordable cost.

Polk invites all to come by and experience one of the best yoga studios the state of Kentucky has to offer.

If you're interested in participating in any yoga classes, visit their website here.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.