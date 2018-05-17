Beech Bend Raceway hosts 17th annual NMCA Bluegrass Nationals

The fastest street cars in the world are riving up their engines in Bowling Green this weekend.

Beech Bend Raceway is the host site for the 17th annual NMCA Bluegrass Nationals. Racers come from every corner of the country to participate and enter their cars in these races, and that even includes a defensive lineman Fletcher Cox from the Philadelphia Eagles, who owns his own drag racing group.

Bowling Green may be known as the birthplace of new Corvettes but that isn't why NMCA president and CEO Steve Wolcott loves bringing this event to Bowling Green. Wolcott instead cites the hospitality the community provides, and feels there's no better place in the country to hold events planning to continue to host two races every year at Beech Bend.



This weekend's event runs until Sunday evening. Tickets are $25 for adults and kids 12 and under get in free.