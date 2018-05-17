Would-be thieves break into animal foster home

Sheriff's deputies are on the hunt for someone who broke into the main foster home of the Humane Society of Edmonson County.

11 dogs and cats were inside when the break-in happened.

A husband and wife who have voluntarily turned their home into a foster shelter for cats and dogs are now picking up the pieces.

But the husband refuses to let this break-in halt their service to the Edmonson County community.

It all happened Wednesday afternoon when Ken Smith came home to a sight he didn't expect.

One of the windows of his back door was busted out.

Also, his personal shotgun was lying on the floor in front of the back door along with some of his wife's earrings.

It appears the crook or crooks dropped the items on their way out.

Thankfully, no animals or other valuables were taken from the home.

Smith is a disabled war veteran, trying to give back to the community.

As Smith works to repair the damage to his home, he tells us the has a message for whoever did this.

The message is one you wouldn't expect after having your home damaged and broken into.

He tells us he hopes those responsible turn their lives around and focus on being happy, not money.

If you have information regarding the break in to Ken's home, contact your local police agency.

If you'd like to make monetary donations to help start their shelter, visit their Facebook page here.