Bowling Green High School takes steps to prevent bullying

A report from the Kentucky Department of Education states that there were nearly 15,000 reports of bullying and harassment during the 2016-2017 school year throughout the commonwealth.

A video from inside the halls of Hopkinsville High School recently went viral after it shows a girl getting physically bullied. The Christian County Sheriff's Office released a statement regarding the situation on their Facebook page just yesterday. The post states that two incidents, including the one in the video, have take place at Hopkinsville High School in the past week. These incidents resulted in the arrests of two different students ages 16 & 17 years old.

With bullying being so common, we talked to a guidance counselor at Bowling Green High School to see how they prevent situations like those from happening.

"We have lots of really good students who want to prevent these types of things from happening. So we have lots of tips from students that will come and tell us 'you know, I think something is going to happen'. So we take those things seriously. We don't take those things lightly. We will acknowledge anything we get from a student or a parent." says Elliot Stone, the Senior Guidance Counselor at Bowling Green High School.

Bowling Green High School officials tell us that safety is their top priority and they take a proactive approach to prevent bullying and harassment in their school.

One strategy is having a principal and guidance counselor for each grade level.

"We don't tolerate bullying, now we can't tell you with a 100% certainty that it doesn't happen in our district, we are not naive to that fact, but when we are alerted to it we do address it and we try to address it as aggressively as we can because we believe every student should walk our halls safe and secure and have access to every opportunity we provide." says DG Sherrill, the Director of Pupil Personnel for Bowling Green Independent Schools.

Sherrill also told us the Bowling Green Independent School district is currently training and working on a new anonymous tip line for parents and students to report these types of incidents.