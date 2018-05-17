Five arrested on meth charges in Edmonson County - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Five arrested on meth charges in Edmonson County

Posted: Updated:
Edmonson County, KY -

Three men and two women are under arrest, charged with a number of drug offenses in Edmonson County. 

Police responded to a home on Junior Prather Road in Rocky Hill. Once inside, authorities say they found a meth lab, firearms and a number of controlled substances, and that's not all. Investigators also say the recovered three lawnmowers that had been reported stolen from Nelson County.

Under arrest are Stanley Chapman, Dana Martin, Michelle Lee Martin, Matthew Martin and James Karner. All of them remain in the Hart County Jail tonight on a ten thousand dollar bond, with the exception of Michelle Lee Martin, whose bond has been set at five thousand dollars. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.