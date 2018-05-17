Five arrested on meth charges in Edmonson County

Three men and two women are under arrest, charged with a number of drug offenses in Edmonson County.

Police responded to a home on Junior Prather Road in Rocky Hill. Once inside, authorities say they found a meth lab, firearms and a number of controlled substances, and that's not all. Investigators also say the recovered three lawnmowers that had been reported stolen from Nelson County.

Under arrest are Stanley Chapman, Dana Martin, Michelle Lee Martin, Matthew Martin and James Karner. All of them remain in the Hart County Jail tonight on a ten thousand dollar bond, with the exception of Michelle Lee Martin, whose bond has been set at five thousand dollars.