Edmonson County man arrested in drive-by shooting case

Edmonson County, KY -

A man is behind bars, due to his alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting.

Authorities arrested 36-year-old Joshua Smith and charged him with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and wanton endangerment. Police say they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting at a home in Rocky Hill. No one was injured in that shooting. Police say Smith was in the car with four juveniles. Officers say they discovered several firearms and shell casings. The same shell casings discovered in front of the home. 

Smith is being held in the Hart County Jail on a ten thousand dollar bond. 

