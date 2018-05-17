Final rehearsals underway for The Royal Wedding

It takes careful planning to pull off the pomp and circumstance needed for a royal wedding. So, two days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot, the cavalry was called in to rehearse the wedding carriage procession. It will take the newlyweds through the town of Windsor where many Americans will be in the crowd.

But anticipation for the big day has been interrupted with the announcement Markle's father, who reportedly had a heart attack last week, will not walk her down the aisle.

The 36 year old bride-to-be said in a statement: 'Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health."

The choir boys who will perform for Harry and Meghan in front of a global audience can hardly wait for Saturday.

One watering hole here in Windsor even changed the name of its 500-year old pub to 'The Prince Harry' to mark the special day.

Royal romance is spreading through Windsor, with businesses offering everything with a royal flourish. While the wedding florist revealed some of the flowers from the castle estate that will adorn St. George's Chapel during the "I-Do's".