Congratulations to two Bowling Green businesses for being recognized best in class statewide! Be Happy Yoga & Salt Cave was named in the top ten yoga studios in Kentucky from BestThingsKY.com.

Be Happy Yoga & Salt Cave was named number seven and Hot Yoga BG was named the tenth best yoga studio in the state.

The website, BestThingsKY.com highlights some of the best things to do around the state and in individual towns.