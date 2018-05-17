Kentucky man found unresponsive with child in car

Kentucky State Police arrest a Beaver Dam man following reports of a person passed out behind the wheel.

Troopers report 27-year-old, Danny Miller, was found unresponsive on high drive, in the drivers seats with the car door open and his feet hanging out.

Following investigation, it was determined Miller had operated his vehicle under the influence, with his four-year-old just moments before the call.

Inside the vehicle, troopers located meth and opioids.

Miller is in the Ohio County Detention Center, facing a slew of drug charges, wanton endangerment, and driving under the influence.

