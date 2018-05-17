Throwback Thursday: Quigley Younglove Building

This week we’re on Fountain Square at one of the most recognizable spots in Bowling Green. On the corner of State and Main sits the Quigley Younglove building. Built in 1837, it’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is the oldest building on the square.

Part of the Downtown Heritage Walk, the building is designed in the Federal style that was popular after the American Revolution. Constructed by Thomas Quigley, he operated the first floor as a dry goods store and lived with his family in the apartment upstairs.

The Unseen Bowling Green Tour tells the haunting story of a young Quigley boy who fell to his death from a balcony on the State Street side. The Quigleys left and quickly sold the building in 1844.

The Younglove brothers, John and Joseph, bought the place and turned it into a drug store. The Bowling Green Landmark Association says they operated the space as a post office and ticket station for the stagecoach line—at least until the L&N Railroad took over the travel business in the late 1850s.

The Younglove drug store was one of the most popular gathering places in town in the years leading up to the Civil War. But as many of the Fountain Square and other Bowling Green buildings did during the war, the Quigley Younglove building suffered damage. It was occupied by Union troops and left with stolen goods and unpaid soldier’s debts.

Younglove’s Corner soda fountain opened at the turn of the 20th century and the spot became a local hit once again. The main entrance was moved to its current corner location in 1930. The drug store remained open until 1980, and has since been retail stores and office space.

The building had significant renovations in the 1980s and was even part of the 1988 Decorator Showcase with the Arts Council and Landmark Association. Its newest tenant is Barbara Stewart’s Corner Studio, which opened earlier this month.

