Graduates are in luck, employers are hiring

It didn't take long for Dylan Fairhurst to find a job. The 23 year old graduated from James Madison University in December and started a position in software sales in January.

A new report finds many recent grads should also be happy with their job search. In a Careerbuilder survey 80% of employers say they plan to hire college graduates, up from 74% last year and just 58% in 2008.



Careerbuilder's Jennifer Grasz, says many companies also plan to pay more. One third of businesses are offering $50,000 a year or higher. Dylan received multiple offers before choosing his current job. At least now he has the money to make those payments.

The top majors companies are looking for are business, engineering and computer sciences.