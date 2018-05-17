Graduates are in luck, employers are hiring - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Graduates are in luck, employers are hiring

Posted: Updated:

It didn't take long for Dylan Fairhurst to find a job. The 23 year old graduated from James Madison University in December and started a position in software sales in January.

A new report finds many recent grads should also be happy with their job search. In a Careerbuilder survey 80% of employers say they plan to hire college graduates, up from 74% last year and just 58% in 2008.


Careerbuilder's Jennifer Grasz, says many companies also plan to pay more.  One third of businesses are offering $50,000 a year or higher. Dylan received multiple offers before choosing his current job. At least now he has the money to make those payments.

The top majors companies are looking for are business, engineering and computer sciences.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.