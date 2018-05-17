Babysitter charged with killing 2-year-old in Tennessee - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Babysitter charged with killing 2-year-old in Tennessee

Posted: Updated:
Tennessee -

A Tennessee babysitter has been arrested on child abuse and murder charges. According to WSMV, 25-year-old Kayla Pauze is accused of killing two-year-old Aiden Hale of Sumner in March. Following investigation, agents determined that on March 26th babysitter Pauze inflicted an injury on the two-year-old boy that resulted in hospitalization. Aiden's condition worsened, and he died just three days later. Pauze is being held in the Sumner County jail without bail...and is set to appear in court May 25th.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.