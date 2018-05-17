Babysitter charged with killing 2-year-old in Tennessee

A Tennessee babysitter has been arrested on child abuse and murder charges. According to WSMV, 25-year-old Kayla Pauze is accused of killing two-year-old Aiden Hale of Sumner in March. Following investigation, agents determined that on March 26th babysitter Pauze inflicted an injury on the two-year-old boy that resulted in hospitalization. Aiden's condition worsened, and he died just three days later. Pauze is being held in the Sumner County jail without bail...and is set to appear in court May 25th.