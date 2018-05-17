Man arrested after alleged Kentucky graduation shooting threat

A South Carolina man is behind bars after allegedly threatening to shoot up a Kentucky high school graduation. State police say they were notified of the threat to Harlan's High School's graduation...coming up in just days on May 19th... Thanks to a call from the principle of Harlan High School. A student at the school reportedly received a text from a man they had know for around five years..stating he would come to the graduation and shoot everyone. Analysts determine the text came from 34-year-old Felix Martinez of Columbia, South Carolina. Martinez will be extradited to Kentucky on charges of 2nd degree terroristic threatening...a Class D felony.