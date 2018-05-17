Laurel County father found guilty of murdering his daughter

A Laurel County father is found guilty of murdering his seven-week-old baby girl. According to WKYT, after three days of testimony, a Laurel County jury found Gary Nicely guilty of second-degree manslaughter and third-degree criminal abuse...and his wife, innocent on all counts. The couple's baby died of a head wound in 2016. Police say hospital staff contacted them after the couple brought the baby into the hospital with severe head trauma. Nicely, caring for the infant alone at the time, stated he didn't know what happened. The baby's twin sister was also taken to the hospital with injuries. Officers originally charged the couple with assault in 2016, and when the child passed, those charges were upgraded to murder.