Graveyard vandalized in Henderson - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Graveyard vandalized in Henderson

Posted: Updated:
Henderson County, KY -

A historic graveyard in Henderson has been vandalized. According to 14-News, over a dozen tombstones were knocked over and damaged at the Spring Garden Cemetery. The historic cemetery is the resting place of Revolutionary War officer Lieutenant Colonel Samuel Hopkins Jr. He is also the founder of Henderson, Kentucky. In addition to Hopkins, the cemetery has also been the burial place of many loved ones for generations. Crews are working to clean the graveyard and salvage was is left of the precious Henderson history.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.