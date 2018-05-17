Graveyard vandalized in Henderson

A historic graveyard in Henderson has been vandalized. According to 14-News, over a dozen tombstones were knocked over and damaged at the Spring Garden Cemetery. The historic cemetery is the resting place of Revolutionary War officer Lieutenant Colonel Samuel Hopkins Jr. He is also the founder of Henderson, Kentucky. In addition to Hopkins, the cemetery has also been the burial place of many loved ones for generations. Crews are working to clean the graveyard and salvage was is left of the precious Henderson history.