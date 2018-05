High school students won't be the only ones enjoying prom season this year.

Residents at Signature Health Care in Bowling Green are preparing for the facility's first-ever senior prom. Today, those residents picked out their outfits. All of the clothes were donated by staff members and residents' families.

The first ever prom will have a masquerade theme and will take place at 2:30 in the afternoon next Thursday at Signature Health Care.