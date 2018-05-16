Glasgow final stop on 50 state tour for POW/MIA flag - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Glasgow final stop on 50 state tour for POW/MIA flag

Warren County, KY -

It’s a flag that brings back memories of their brothers in arms, and the ones who never made it home to their families.

Glasgow, Kentucky was the final stop on the 50 state tour for the POW/MIA Flag, a tour that started all the way back in September and will finish by being placed in the Smithsonian Museum in Washington DC.

Citizens and veterans gathered at the Glasgow Barren County Veterans’ Wall of Honor to commemorate all the POWs who never returned but there was one man in attendance who did Korean War POW, Charles Ross. Ross’s story is inspiring and one that shows the love he has for his country, after being rescued, Ross returned to service three years after being held captive and tortured and has since received not one but 2 purple hearts for the dedication and commitment he showed to the United States.

The bottom of the flag reads “you are not forgotten,” and this flag will continue to fly until all of those soldiers are brought home so that we don't forget.
 

