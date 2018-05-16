WalletHub ranks Kentucky in top 10 of states with the biggest drug problems

Kentucky is in the top ten of states with the biggest drug problems, coming in at number nine.

This is according to a new report from the personal finance website, WalletHub. The study examined a variety of factors, including arrest and overdose rates, opioid prescriptions and meth-lab incidents per capita. Kentucky ranks sixth for drug overdose deaths per capita and seventh for opioid pain reliever prescriptions per capita.

Wallethub says Washington D.C. has the worst drug problem in the country, while Minnesota came in at number 51.

