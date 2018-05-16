Kentucky Attorney General comments on pension reform at Greenwood High School

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear provided an update this evening on the legal action his office filed against Senate Bill 151, the pension reform bill passed earlier this year by the state legislature.

The bill started out as an act related to wastewater services and was amended to address the state's beleaguered pension system, one of the worst funded in the country. Beshear, the Kentucky Education Association and the Kentucky State Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police filed a motion April 11 for temporary injunction to prevent the bill from going into effect while being litigated.

About 30 people including Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton attended the update held in the auditorium at Greenwood High School.

Beshear called the bill unconstitutional and told the room he believes his office will win in the legal action because "we are right on the law."

Oral arguments in the case are scheduled in Franklin Circuit Court June 7.