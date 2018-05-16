Garden at the Barren County Jail offers produce & hope for inmates

A garden is nothing out of the ordinary, but a garden full of veggies and fresh fruit at a jail is something you don't see all too often.

Earlier this year in February, we showed you the garden at the Barren County Jail. At that time preparations were just getting started, but now just three months later the garden is starting to see new life. Many different kinds of vegetables and fruits are starting to grow.

"We have everything from broccoli, beans, potatoes, eggplant, melons, blackberries, asparagus, and blueberries as well." says Tracy Bellamy, the Barren County Jailer.

Bellamy started the garden three years ago, but this year the garden has nearly doubled in size so they have the ability to grow even more food now.

When it comes time to harvest the produce, the food goes directly back into the jail for the inmates, which also helps lower food costs for the jail.

"The last two years, it was moderate productivity. We had a lot of a little bit of everything. So this year I am focusing more on what we can produce... a lot of good fresh vegetables so we can run all the way to winter." adds Bellamy.

Bellamy and his staff plan to have to extra produce left over to donate to Barren County and the city of Glasgow.

While the garden is a major source of food for the jail, it also gives hope to the inmates inside the brick walls.

It gives them a chance to learn new skills, to be outside and work side by side with the jail staff.

For inmates like Scott Marrs, It's the highlight of his day.

"Well it makes me feel good. It makes my time go by a lot quicker being out here. Two minutes out here, but really two hours have went by so time flies out here. Just knowing what the end result is too... I like that." says Scott Marrs, an inmate at the Barren County Jail.

Bellamy says up to ten inmates are out in the garden everyday and he hopes to see a much larger harvest this year.