BGFD proposes new Lovers Lane location

The Bowling Green Fire Department presented the plans for a new station on Lovers Lane to city commission Tuesday evening.

If approved by the commissioners, a two-story, ten to twelve thousand square foot station will be built on the Lovers Lane Soccer Complex grounds owned by the city already.

The department has proposed a budget of three million through the general fund, which would be paid off through the fire improvement fund over a ten year span.

It would sit just about two and a half miles from both the Fairview Avenue station and the airport station.

Chief Jason Colson says they noticed the response times to the Lovers Lane area took longer than the average and with additional developments such as medical facility’s and potential hotels, this station is a need,

“This will certainly play a huge role in making sure that fire protection is adequate and quickly available,” he says, “we believe it’s the fire departments role and responsibility to ensure that we have the resources—whether it’s stations, equipment, or personnel to be able to take care of the needs of the city.

If approved by the city commission, the department will hire nine additional personnel and have the construction completed by April of 2020.