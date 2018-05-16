Fallen Troopers honored with memorial services

This past Sunday marked the beginning of Law Enforcement Memorial & National Police Week.

And among many thanks for those continuing to serve the blue line, there must also be memorial services.

That's why Kentucky State Police Post 3 conducted several fallen trooper memorial services in the eight county Post 3 area.

One service was held in Franklin, Kentucky at Greenlawn and Shady Rest Cemetery.

This ceremony was to honor the life of fallen Patrolman, Robert Rowland from Franklin.

During his memorial service, a wreath was placed on his grave to commemorate his dedication and service to the community.

This was done by Troopers and other local law enforcement officers.

Each service consisted of a wreath laying ceremony for Troopers and Highway Patrolmen who died in the line of duty.

All while serving these counties: Warren, Barren, Edmonson, Hart, Allen, Simpson, Logan and Butler.

We spoke to Chief Deputy Tommy Smith from the Warren County Sheriff's Office at the Franklin Ceremony.

Smith tells us having his father, Lieutenant Smith, honored at the first service inspired one hope.

That his father and his mother are looking down on him proud of his 30 years of service.

Throughout the day, six fallen Troopers were honored while serving with the Kentucky State Police:

Lieutenant William C. Smith (Bowling Green)

Detective Darrell V. Phelps (Quality/Morgantown)

Trooper Walter O. Thurtell (Adairville)

Trooper William H. Barrett (Woodbury, TN)

Patrolman James P. Hays (Cave City)

Patrolman Robert Rowland (Franklin)

There are all men who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.