Man suspected of trafficking marijuana in Bowling Green

In Bowling Green, an un-related foot pursuit leads police to a home harboring nearly 30 pounds of marijuana.

Officers detained the subject in the back yard of 44-year-old Johnny Simmons, Payne street home.

While they were handling that situation, officers say they noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from Simmons back window.

He reportedly agreed to let them enter the residence, handed over five small baggies of marijuana, and denied consent to search the rest of the home.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers say they discovered 36 large bags of marijuana, some wrapped up in garbage bags in corners, others in filing cabinets, under cabinets, and in the refrigerator.

In total, over 28 pounds of marijuana was seized and other paraphernalia suspected for the use of trafficking.