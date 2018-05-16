Students organize a mental health awareness week in honor of friend committing suicide

Taylor Fontana, Savanna Borrero, and Alexis Walker are on a mission. They want to start a national conversation about the mental health of teenagers. Last summer their friend, 15-year-old RJ Buada, committed suicide.

A new study found more and more children are going to the hospital for suicidal thoughts and attempts. From 2008 to 2015, the number of hospital visits doubled.

Devastated by the loss of their friend, these students helped organize a mental health awareness week at their high school in New York. They posted positive messages around the school received Safetalk training.

And invited compelling speakers, including a father who told the entire school about his son's suicide. Experts says to look for warning signs. These students hope by talking about this taboo topic they can break down the stigmas and hopefully help more students before it's too late.

The study also found higher rates for suicide thoughts and attempts tended to be in the fall and spring, suggesting school may play a role.