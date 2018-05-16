North Korea may cancel summit with Trump

The White House says it fully expected this about face from North Korea. Which is now warning it may cancel next month's summit with President Trump. The North is objecting to US demands to abandon its nuclear weapons.

We know this is kind of a standard function that can often happen and we're not surprised by it but we're going to continue moving forward, hours earlier the North also took South Korea by surprise, canceling a high level meeting about reducing military tensions.

North Korea's new threats are an abrupt change of tone. And a message to the White House, not to take its willingness to negotiate as a sign of weakness

One of North Korea's foreign ministers singled out National Security Adviser, John Bolton, objecting to his comment that President Kim Jong Un should follow the Libyan model of total disarmament.

Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, says the white house does not have a cookie cutter model for the negotiations. The White House says if North Korea wants to meet, President Trump will be ready. If not, the US will keep up a campaign of maximum pressure.

The talks with North Korea are scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.