Kentucky lawmakers broke the law in a private meeting

A judge has ruled Kentucky's lawmakers broke the law when they held a private meeting to discuss changes to the state's public pension system.

The House of Representatives held a closed-door meeting in august to discuss the state's struggling pension plan. Lawmakers justified the private meeting by calling it a joint gathering of the republican and democratic caucuses, which are exempt from the state's open meetings law.

But the legislature only has two political parties, meaning all 100 members were invited. Just one, democratic rep. Jim Wayne, walked out of the meeting in protest.

The Bluegrass Institute for public policy solutions appealed to the Attorney General, who ruled the house broke the law. The house then appealed in state court, but Franklin Circuit Judge, Thomas Wingate, agreed with the institute in an opinion issued last week.