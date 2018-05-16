KSP on high alert after threatening Facebook post - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

KSP on high alert after threatening Facebook post

According to WKYT, Kentucky State Police are investigating a social media post where an individual is holding a gun in a photo behind a trooper. Investigators say they're unsure what these pictures are implying, but police are now asking for your help to find the person posting them to a fake Facebook account. They say the first one popped up on social media earlier in may showing someone with a gun behind a state trooper. A few days later, someone posted another one outside the Laurel County Sheriff's office. Police think it's the same person driving a 2007 to 2012 Nissan Altima. Until they're able to talk to the driver, police will be on the look out.

