BGPD reports recent increase in construction or job site thefts

Warren County, KY -

The Bowling Green Police Department tells us over the last several months, there has been an increase in construction or job site thefts.

Just this past week, there have been at least two reported thefts in the city, one totaling $4,400 worth of building materials stolen and the other a $6,000 lawn care trailer. Some of the instances involve stolen work equipment, while it's also increasingly common for locks to be broken off trailers and thousands of dollars of equipment stolen.

All the cases in the past months are still open, and they have no suspects, no security camera footage, and no tips from the public or pawn shops.

Officers note that this magnitude of theft not only affects individual owners but whole companies and in turn, you as the costs are passed on.

