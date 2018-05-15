Kentucky Travel Industry Association hosting spring forum this week

The Kentucky Travel Industry Association is hosting its spring forum this week in Bowling Green.

“Well this is just a great opportunity for us to get to showcase bowling green and our attractions to other folks around that state that are in our industry. So its really exciting because we have folks from other conventions and visitors bureaus here today. But we also have other folks who work at other attractions and festivals around the state,” said Beth Noffsinger, Public Relations Manager for the Bowling Green CVB.

Today they were at the National Corvette Museum Motorsports Park for a tourism site visit.

The conference hosts tourism officials from all across the commonwealth to promote tourism in Kentucky.

They chose the Motorsports Park because its a popular place for local residents and tourists from around the country.

“One of our big cornerstones as an association is education and this is a great opportunity for our members who apart of the certification program to get a hands on feel plus they get an educational presentation component, but they get to get out in the field and experience and get hands on one of a kind and stuff that really makes Kentucky unique,” said Sarah Luby, KTIA Program Director.

While they were there they got a chance to ride go karts around the kart track while competing for the fastest lap time.

Since they were in Bowling Green, they couldn’t leave without taking a spin in a Corvettte.

They got the chance to drive the corvettes around the road course track for a few laps.

The conference will continue for the next two days and will bring around 200 tourism officials to Bowling Green.