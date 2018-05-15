Grayson County teacher arrested

Another teacher from Grayson County is behind bars, accused of having sexual contact with a minor.

66-year-old John Cariel, who is a teacher at Grayson County Middle School, is facing a number of charges including, sexual abuse and sodomy.

According to a statement from the School District's Superintendent, Doug Robinson, a student told a school resource officer about the alleged contact with Cariel, which he says happened in October 2017.

Cariel is now the second teacher from Grayson County in the last week to be arrested on sexual abuse charges.

