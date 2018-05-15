Kentucky Secretary of State calling for more poll workers

According to Kentucky's Secretary of State, more poll workers are needed for next week's primary election.

Alison Lundergan Grimes says it takes 15,000 poll workers, and this year, there is a shortage. Poll workers must be registered voters, an individual cannot serve if he or she is a candidate, has changed their party affiliation within the last year, or in a precinct where a spouse or an immediate relative is a candidate on the ballot.

Poll workers are paid a minimum of $10 for attending a mandatory training session before election day, and a minimum of $60 per election day, as well as additional payment for mileage.

If you're interested, you can call (502) 782-7402.

