Baseball and books today at the Bob Kirby Branch of the Warren County Public Library.

The Bowling Green Hot Rods mascot, Roscoe, stopped by for story time with some cute kids. Roscoe and his handler read the books, Take Me Out to the Ballgame and Hit the Ball Duck.

Roscoe told us he decided to stop by the library because its important for him to be part of the community, even if he loves to monkey around all the time.