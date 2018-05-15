First day for new U of L president Dr. Bendapudi - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

First day for new U of L president Dr. Bendapudi

Posted: Updated:
Louisville, KY -

University of Louisville's new president received a warm welcome outside Grawemeyer Hall this morning.

Today is Dr. Neeli Bendapudi's first day on the job.  Bendapudi will serve as the school's 18th president and the school's first female president. Dr. Bendapudi has been introduced in the past as a "Proven community builder" and a "Rising star in academia." 

She inherits several challenges in her new role at U of L, but she was thrilled at the warm welcome this morning.

Bendapudi takes over after Dr.Greg Postel served as the interim president for the university since January of 2017.
 

