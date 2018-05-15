Bowling Green man injured during robbery and assault

A Bowing Green man told police he was beaten and robbed outside of The Hideout Bar and Grill early Sunday morning.

A Hideout employee found Joanathan Ortega injured and on the ground in the business parking lot at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Ortega told police he was walking home from the bar when he was assaulted by four men.

One of the men hit him on the back of the head knocking him to the ground. Ortega said he then sustained multiple blows to his head causing him to lose consciousness, police records show.

Ortega told police his assailants stole his cellular phone and a full bottle of medication.

He was taken by ambulance to The Medical Center.