Men who stole phones from BG store suspected in additional thefts

Two men accused of snatching iPhones and an iPad from a Bowling Green Sprint Wireless store have been spotted in 15 other wireless stores across Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky and are suspected in at least three other thefts.

Bowing Green police opened an investigation here May 9 after the two men walked into the store, stole the electronics and ran out.

Police later learned men fitting the same descriptions had stolen phones in other stores. The suspects are believed to be from the Cincinnati area, according to Bowling Green police records.

The electronics stolen in Bowling Green are valued at about $3,830.