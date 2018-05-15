Two heroes recognized for saving one friend's life

Barren County High School hailed two of its students heroes earlier today.

That's because they courageously, and so selflessly, came to the rescue of one of their friends.

Alex Lowe, a junior, and sophomore Wyatt Lyles, just happened to cross paths after school May 4th.

Leaving the Mini Mart, Alex was behind Wyatt in their cars when they saw heavy smoke on the highway.

Without hesitation, both abandoned their cars to come to the aid of whoever was involved in the accident.

Wyatt's car was still moving after he jumped out. That's how quickly he acted.

When they both got through the smoke, they discovered 16-year-old Nataly Holman, lying underneath the Jeep.

Holman, a close friend of both the young men, was bleeding out from the arm.

In danger of losing her life, Wyatt removed his shirt and Alex, his belt.

Without prior medical training, they constructed a tourniquet and cut off the bleeding from her arm.

Doctors say if these two brave men acted seconds later, Holman would have died.

Holman was then placed in the adult unit of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

To the entire school and community's surprise, Holman adamantly attended today's event to thank her two friends.

Emotions ran high and words escaped the young teens but found a way to still express gratitude for each other.

Their friendship now strengthened further for the love and bravery Lowe and Lyles displayed.

Both received a newly created award designed by a peer, called Echo, to recognize their special efforts.

This was given by Barren County Judge Micheal Hale, Barren County Government and Frankfort.

Both Lowe and Lyles had a message after the bustle of the event wound down.

Their actions towards saving their friend Nataly was from the heart, and it doesn't take a cape to be a hero.