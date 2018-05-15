High school students join forces with KSP during National Police Week

As we honor National Police week, several local students actually joined forces with them on a job! Not the type of job officer are normally on though.

These Grayson County High School technology school students helped design and build the Kentucky State Police seal hanging right there in the lobby of the Future Post 4.

Police tell us about six students reached out to a trooper living in Grayson County who okay-ed the job and the high schoolers got to work.

The 3-D designed seal weighs over 200 pounds of sold metal.