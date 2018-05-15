High school students join forces with KSP during National Police - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

High school students join forces with KSP during National Police Week

Posted: Updated:
Grayson County, KY -

As we honor National Police week, several local students actually joined forces with them on a job! Not the type of job officer are normally on though.

These Grayson County High School technology school students helped design and build the Kentucky State Police seal hanging right there in the lobby of the Future Post 4.

Police tell us about six students reached out to a trooper living in Grayson County who okay-ed the job and the high schoolers got to work.

The 3-D designed seal weighs over 200 pounds of sold metal.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.