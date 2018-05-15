Authorities investigating suspected arson in Logan County

In Logan County, mailboxes are found damaged and two days later a barn goes up in flames.

Deputies believe they're related. On Saturday, deputies responded to complaints of damaged mailboxes on Roy Orndorff Road in Adairville. Monday morning, they received a tip a barn had been burned.

Deputies tells us they're investigating the fire as arson and believe the two incidents are connected.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Logan County Sheriffs Office or Crime Stoppers at 270-726-5050 where you may receive up to a $1,000 reward.