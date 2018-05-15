Louisiana neighborhood protests police

Hundreds of family, friends, and supporters of 22-year-old Keeven Robinson marched Monday to protest his death while in police custody. The march gained extra support after earlier that day the Jefferson Parish coroner ruled his death a homicide. Protesters marched through the neighborhood to where Robinson was killed, calling for justice. Robinson died Thursday in the custody of undercover narcotics agents following a chase, according to investigators. The coroner said the autopsy showed evidence of a traumatic neck injury that led to compressed asphyxiation. Robinson's family is planning to have a private autopsy performed as well.

