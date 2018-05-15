New distillery visitor center to open in Shelbyville - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

A Kentucky distillery's visitor center is expected to open next year. Bulleit Distilling Co. said construction will begin soon on its $10 million visitor center in Shelbyville. Bulleit said in a news release Monday that the center will include interactive education experiences, bourbon tastings and retail space. Tours will highlight the whiskey-making process and include a visit to founder tom Bulleit's office. Company and local officials gathered Monday to celebrate the start of construction. About 30 full- and part-time employees are expected within two years of opening. Parent company Diageo's Stitzel-Weller Distillery in Louisville will continue tours and remain a stop on the Kentucky bourbon trail tour. Diageo's other brands include Johnnie walker, Smirnoff and Guinness.
 

