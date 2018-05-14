Baseball bringing business to Bowling Green

“In a community like Bowling Green, this is right in their wheelhouse. It’s right in their strike zone,” says NAIA Mid-South Commissioner Eric Ward.

For the first time ever the city of Bowling Green is hosting the NAIA regional baseball tournament at Bowling Green Ballpark, as well as the regional softball tournament for another year at Buchanon Park. Lots of planning went into putting together a successful pitch to land Bowling Green as a host site, and the biggest draw was what the Warren County community has to offer.

Events like these play a major role in helping the Bowling Green economy, from the hotels to the restaurants to the parks the entire community is affected in a positive way. Not only do tournaments like these bring in commerce and tourism profits in the present, but it also sets up Bowling Green for future opportunities to host more events like these.