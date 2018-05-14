30th Anniversary of Carollton bus crash

Today marks 30 years since the tragic bus crash that claimed 27 lives in Carrollton. The deadliest drunk driving accident in U.S. History.

On May 14th, 1988, a drunk driver, going the wrong way on the highway, slammed into a school bus carrying dozens of church members from Kings Island amusement park in Ohio, back home to Radcliff. The crash punctured the bus's fuel tank, causing a massive fire, killing 24 children and 3 adults.

The drunk driver, Larry Mahoney, was sentenced to 16 years in prison but had his sentence reduced by five years due to good behavior.

After the crash, bus safety standards were heightened. School buses now have additional exits and better-protected fuel tanks.

