Body of missing Fort Campbell soldier found in Lyon County

The body of a missing Fort Campbell solider was discovered in a lake this morning.

Juwan Richardson went missing on Friday while tubing near Lake City. Witnesses say his tube popped and he was not wearing a life jacket.

Search crews using boats spent the last three days trying to find Richardson. The Lyon County Emergency Management Agency led recovery efforts with help from several agencies including the U.S. Coast Guard, Fort Campbell, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and several search and rescue teams from nearby counties.

According to Richardson's mother, her son had been stationed at Fort Campbell for nearly two years.

