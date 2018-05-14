Bowling Green man arrested on drug charges in Ohio County

A traffic stop in Ohio County ends with a Bowling Green man going to jail.

Kentucky state police arrested 25-year-old Ryan Littlejohn. During the traffic stop, which happened at 2:00 this morning on US highway 62, troopers say they found a glass pipe with suspected meth residue, marijuana and butane hash oil. Troopers also discovered Littlejohn had multiple warrants out for his arrest from Edmonson County, including assault, unlawful imprisonment, and trafficking marijuana.



Tonight, he remains in the Ohio County Detention Center.