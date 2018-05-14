Bowling Green elementary school earns Lighthouse status

An honor for a school in Bowling Green.

T.C. Cherry Elementary has earned Lighthouse Status. The recognition comes because the school has achieved outstanding results in school and student outcomes, by implementing the Leader in Me program. The program is based on Franklin Covey's book, 7 habits of highly effective people. It prepares the future workforce by teaching children about leadership, accountability, teamwork and more. T.C. Cherry is now the third Bowling Green District School and the 10th in Warren County to earn lighthouse status.

A celebration at the school is planned for May 23rd at 1:00pm.