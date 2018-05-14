Burglar steals two firearms from Bowling Green gun shop

A thief used a rock early Sunday morning to break out a window at Walker’s Gun and Pawn Shop and stole two firearms.

An employee of a neighboring business called Bowling Green police to report a window broken out at the pawn shop. Police responded and saw the glass shattered, according to Bowling Green police records.

The burglar took a special made AR-15 rifle with a hand grip and leg stand attached to it and a Ruger Mach 2 HMR.

Surveillance imagery at the business shows that the burglary occurred at 12:22 a.m. Sunday. The front door glass is shown shattering. A tall person dressed in what appears to be a white Tyvek suit with the hood raised and drawn tight around the face, heavy orange gloves and sun glasses enters the store, grabs the two rifles and immediately leaves the business, records show.

The burglar was inside the business for about 20 seconds.