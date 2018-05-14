Man arraigned Monday on charges related to Friday police pursuit

A Bowling Green man was arraigned in Warren District Court today on multiple charges stemming from a police chase through the streets of Bowling Green Friday afternoon.

Matthew D. Blevins, 29, 322 12th Ave., is accused of leading police on a chase after they say he was driving a stolen car on Louisville Road near the intersection of Porter Pike, according to his arrest citation.

When police said Blevins failed to stop, he made his way to Veterans Avenue and Ky. 185 with two Kentucky State Police marked cars in pursuit along with Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to his arrest citation. Speeds varied but reached up to 90 miles per hour.

Police were able to use tire deflation devices known as stop sticks to stop the vehicle three miles into Edmonson County on Ky. 70.

Blevins is accused of jumping out of the disabled vehicle and into a wood line to avoid capture, according to his arrest citation. He was eventually detained and police said he resisted arrest

Police found an open 18-pack of beer inside the vehicle with one open can and police said Blevins admitted to consuming alcohol before engaging in the pursuit, according to his citation.

Blevins told the police he borrowed the car and was not aware it was stolen.

He was charged with speeding 26 miles per hours or more over the limit, receiving stolen property more than $10,000, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, resisting arrest, third-degree assault of a police office, tampering with physical evidence, failure to wear a seat belt, disregarding a stop sign, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol first offense, improper passing, failure of non owner to maintain insurance, failure to or improper signal.

He was lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing 9 a.m. Friday.