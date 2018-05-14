Glasgow man flipped his vehicle after allegedly driving under th - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Glasgow man flipped his vehicle after allegedly driving under the influence

Glasgow, KY -

A Glasgow man is hospitalized after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and flipping his vehicle. On Sunday, officers responded to New Bowling Green Road, US 68/80, on reports of an injury accident.

Police say they located a 2001 Dodge Caravan that had traveled off the roadway into a ditch line, struck a fence and then overturned in a parking lot.

The driver, 34-year-old John Fisher then allegedly fled the scene on foot and was apprehended in a salvage yard nearby.

After being treated for injuries at TJ Sampson hospital, officers transported fisher to the Barren County Detention Center where he's facing multiple charges including driving under the influence.

