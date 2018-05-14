Another highway is at risk of volcano lava in Hawaii

New lava fissures in Hawaii could force another two thousand people to evacuate their homes. That’s on top of more than 1,700 who’ve already left. There are now 18 fissures near the Kiluea volcano. Another highway is at risk.

This is the sound of impending danger for more residents of the big island of Hawaii. A thousand feet long, this fissure is one of two that broke-through the ground on Sunday. Spewing lava and toxic sulfur dioxide gas into the air.

Self-proclaimed "lava chaser" Demian Barrios apparently ignored strict evacuation orders to live-stream this video from a neighbor's back porch Sunday.



It shows large chunks of molten rock, so-called "lava bombs", shooting into the air. Some of which actually landed in the back yard.

The latest eruptions are on the east end of the line of fissures. Pointing directly to highway 132. If officials are forced to close that highway. As many as 2,000 people living in coastal communities below Leilani Estates in Lower Puna would be hard pressed to make a hasty retreat.



Now there is the possibility of a steam fueled explosion of the volcano which could produce boulders the size of refrigerators. But they wouldn't fall near populated areas but ash would be the real concern. As to when that could happen, nobody really knows.