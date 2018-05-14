Kentucky State Parks announce culinary trail

The Kentucky State Parks have announced a new program that will combine both food and the outdoors. The Kentucky Tourism Cabinet says in a statement that it is launching the Kentucky State Parks Culinary Trail which features nine parks offering different signature meals that represent their region. Some of the offerings include burgoo, the hot brown, soup beans, fried potatoes and spoonbread. Kentucky Tourism Commissioner Kristen Branscum says the initiative "is a fun and interactive way to highlight the state's signature dishes and encourage locals and visitors alike to explore every corner of our great state." Parks will serve the meals from May 14 through Oct. 3.

